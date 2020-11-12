Comar to relocate, expand West Bend manufacturing site

WEST BEND — Comar, a supplier of specialty packaging solutions and custom molded medical devices and assemblies, is relocating and expanding its West Bend manufacturing site. This represents the third major site expansion announcement by Comar in 2020.
Comar’s West Bend operation is moving into a 160,000-square-foot former plastic molding facility less than 5 miles from the current location. The new building will triple Comar’s local footprint and eventually house over $7 million of capital investment in high tonnage injection molding machines, large cavitation molds, and press side automation.
“The pandemic affecting our society has brought an unprecedented surge in demand for Comar’s rigid packaging, especially for disinfecting wipes used in hospitals, homes and institutions,” said Comar CEO Mike Ruggieri. “We recognize the critical role our injection molding and blow molding solutions play in delivering essential supplies to the frontlines in the battle against COVID19. This expansion shows our commitment to the fight and will position Comar to better meet demand while addressing the growth and service level needs of our customers. We will also be situated to support future injection molding and blow molding business opportunities and partnerships with our extensive floor space.”
James Spalding, West Bend plant manager, added that Comar’s team members are looking forward to the improved floor layout, new break rooms, dedicated training facilities and the planned investments in employee development.
“We anticipate an enlargement in our team as Comar is actively recruiting to fill immediate openings for skilled technicians and shift operators for the plant,” Spalding said.
Comar expects to begin production at the new address on newly installed equipment in December 2020 and commence a full plant move during the first quarter of 2021.