In late June, they had a soft open for their Stretch-Lab franchise, the first in the state, in Mequon. A grand opening for the center, at 11002 N. Port Washington Road, is planned at the end of this month.
The friends and workout partners took a look at the wide-open horizons before them, and found Stretch-Lab, which is an assisted stretching center, appealed to their passion for health and wellness and “checked all the boxes for us,” Wykpisz, of Waukesha, said. “We wanted to do something more meaningful and wanted to be more involved in the community.” Pickering, of Sussex, said StretchLab employs certified trained “flexologists” with some sort of experience in the health, wellness and fitness arena — personal trainers, physical or massage therapists, even yoga or dance instructors. They have learned proper techniques for stretching the various parts of the body, and know how to work with clients of all shapes, sizes and degrees of flexibility.
She added everyone needs to stretch but few do it properly.
“It’s for everybody and every body,” Pickering said. “It’s ageless. We can stretch anybody from young children to older folks, people with medical issues to athletes, everybody. That’s one of the things we love about it. Regardless of age or fitness level, it’s increased flexibility, improved posture and circulation, fewer aches an pains, can reduce stress” and for athletes can help prevent and offer more speedy recovery from injuries.
The Mequon studio will use the TRX MAPS machine, a machine that identifies movement for mobility, activation, posture and symmetry. A MAPS score is created with 3D technology to perform a total body movement assessment scan in under 30 seconds, as users perform three body-weight squats.
This helps the flexologists to better serve customers’ individual needs, a press release said.
It added that StretchLab is ranked on Entrepreneur magazine’s Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises in 2021 as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020. Wykpisz said she and Pickering are eyeing sites for additional locations in the metropolitan area.
The business offers individual and group stretching sessions at 25- and 50minute periods, including a 50-minute one for $49 for first-timers. StretchLab Mequon is open Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. as well as Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For more information, visit www.stretchlab.com/location/mequon or call 262-599-5915.