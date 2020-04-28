A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 2:39 pm
SERVPRO of Southwest Waukesha County cleaned vehicles belonging to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Town of Waukesha Fire Department, among other first responders, on Thursday.
SERVPRO of Southwest Waukesha County cleaned touch-point areas inside of first responder’s vehicles Thursday. The company gave back to area first responders by sanitizing vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic.