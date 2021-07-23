WEST BEND — Commerce State Bank’s board of directors has been named the Private Board of the Year from Private Company Director magazine. The award was presented at the Private Company Governance Summit, which was held online June 9-11.
Commerce’s board received national recognition for its outstanding governance, which includes directing the bank, setting strategy, providing the leadership to execute that strategy and reporting to shareholders with transparency and accountability, according to a press release.
“Good governance requires leading, not just managing the business. Our board is a moral compass that helps the bank make sound choices,” said Commerce State Bank Chairman of the Board Joe Fazio. “Strategy and execution ... setting the direction and taking the actions necessary to follow it. Good governance continually moves the company forward, confident that its strategies and actions are sound, prudent, and will stand the test of time.”
Commerce State Bank Lead Outside Director Jack Enea said he is proud to be a member of such a high-functioning, well-respected board.
“Our increasing diversity has delivered fresh perspectives that are respected, considered, and acted upon when it aligns with our strategy in leading the bank into the future. It is a pleasure to serve on the Commerce State Bank Board of Directors.”
Opened in August 2005, Commerce State Bank is a full-service, state-chartered bank headquartered in West Bend with additional offices in Cedarburg, Elm Grove and Sheboygan. Today, the bank has total assets of $800 million, making it the 32nd largest bank in Wisconsin.