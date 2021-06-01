Commission approves design for new building downtown

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Landmarks Commission recommended the approval of a concept design for a new commercial building located at W62 N535 Washington Ave.
This future building would be placed on the vacant portion of a parcel that is part of tax incremental district No. 3 on Mill Street that runs from Washington Avenue to Hanover Avenue.
Currently, at the west half of the parcel at Mill Street and Hanover Avenue, a duo of two-unit townhomes are being built.
The developer, Greg Zimmerschied, brought the commission on Thursday night a revised version of the plans for the commercial building that was originally approved by the Landmarks Commission, Plan Commission and Common Council in 2017, said City Planner Jon Censky.
The revised plans show a one-story, 3,200-square-foot building with a rooftop patio which is a little less square footage than the original plans, which called for a twostory building. Zimmerschied said the hope is to have this building be used as a restaurant. They currently have no tenant for this proposed building. The plans show a rectangle building made of red bricks and grey blocks with exterior stairs that lead to the roof. When asked if they had considered internal stairs to the rooftop, Zimmerschied said they did and internal stairs took too much square footage inside the building.
On the western side of the building, the plans show a possible idea of a sign painted on the wall that said “Welcome to Cedarburg,” which would be lit up with gooseneck light fixtures.
Commission member Chris Smith suggested placing the sign on the east or north side of the building, noting that the sign wouldn’t be visible on the west side.
“I love the design, I really do,” he said. “I think it’s going to be great for Cedarburg.”
The concept design will have to go to the Plan Commission and then the Common Council for approval.