WAUKESHA — Eaton’s final site plan and architectural review for an expansion at the southwest side of the plant at their location on 2300 Badger Drive was approved with conditions Wednesday night by the Plan Commission.
The 230,000-square-foot addition will have a concrete base with metal panel construction above and heavy use of glass on the southeast end of the addition. Truck docks will be at the northwest end.
The project is part of a consolidation since the company announced the closure of their locations at 1045 Hickory Street, Pewaukee, and 1900 E. North Street, Waukesha. The company announced they will spend $24 million to expand the factory at 2300 Badger Drive, with plans to transition employees from two area plants.
A statement from the company said the move was made in an effort aimed at increasing production of regulators and transformers and is expected to improve production efficiencies and reduce costs.
After the consolidation, there will be more than 700 employees at the Badger Drive location. There are currently about 550. About 33 positions were slated to be eliminated in the move, but impacted employees were to either receive a severance package or be invited to apply for other positions within the company.
A conditional use permit from Tender Car Collision at 323-325 W. Sunset Drive for an automotive repair facility was also approved.
The location would focus on mechanical repairs, painting, incidental body work and other minor repairs.
Major body work is not permitted in the existing zoning, so Tender Car’s other locations in Milwaukee will handle large body work.
The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The applicant indicated that there will be eight employees at this location, including an onsite manager. There are 19 parking stalls on the property. The existing building is 5,800 square feet and was previously a car care center.
The motion was approved under certain conditions, including no major auto body work done at the location per the code.
Agenda items also approved by the commission include:
■ An addition of 29 single-family homes as part of the Howell Oaks addition along Madison Street.
The plat is expected to include 29 single-family lots from 12,000 to 21,000 square feet along Madison Street, and one 25,000-square-foot outlot at the northwest corner of Madison Street and Prairie Song Drive to be dedicated to the city as a small pocket park.
■ A church may be moving in downtown. La Nueva Jerusalem Church was approved for a conditional use permit to have a church in the storefront space at 258 W. Broadway downtown at the Five Corners.
The church is currently located at 418 E. Main Street. It’s zoned B-2, Central Business District. The location would have 1,200 square feet of space and would operate from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays.
■ The U-Haul at 925 Highway 164 proposed a new propane tank on the site for retail refilling of customer propane tanks. The item was approved with the conditions that the tank be located either at the north end of the property or in the updated proposed location near the truck storage lanes, at the Plan Commission’s discretion and that all un-permitted temporary signs will be removed.
■ A certified survey map and architectural review for Sorce Services, LLC, 220 S. Prairie Avenue, proposing to add approximately 2.4 acres of land to the parcel at 220 S. Prairie Avenue creating a new 4.4123 acre lot, were also approved with a further review from the engineering department.