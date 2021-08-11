GERMANTOWN — The Plan Commission approved a site plan this week for Capstone 41, a new industrial park development off Holy Hill Road, so the project to add nearly 800,000 square feet of industrial business space to the village may proceed.
The Plan Commission on Monday evening approved the site plan with some conditions, as well as several other items required for the project that will go up on 52.5 acres on the south side of Holy Hill Road, between Interstate 41 and Goldendale Road.
The site plan approved this week is only for phase one of the project, which includes site improvements, utility work and one industrial building of 203,580 square feet. That building will be constructed on speculation, so what businesses will end up using the space is not yet known.
Phase two, for which the developer is planning two additional buildings that will bring the full site to a total of about 785,400 square feet of building space, will require a separate site plan approval when the time comes.
The Plan Commission approved the site plan with a list of conditions that approval is contingent upon, such as Capstone Quadrangle must adjust the lighting plan for lights to be mounted no higher than 25 feet, and additional landscaping must be planned for screening around the site. During the commission meeting, another condition was added by amendment that Capstone must add additional detail at the building entrances, such as canopies.
“I’m fine with the rest of the building, just dress up the entrances a bit,” Plan Commissioner David Baum said.
During previous discussions about the Capstone 41 project – it has been in the planning process in Germantown for months – some concerns were raised about the building’s planned appearance. Recent community feedback in Germantown planning efforts have indicated residents dislike monotone colors and plain appearance in buildings, and prefer more interesting details in development design.
“What we’re doing with the outside of the building is just about everything you can do with pre-cast paneling,” Mike Faber of Capstone Quadrangle said. Since earlier discussion, the developer has added texture, adjusted colors and added articulation and details in the building’s exterior design.
During the public hearing for Capstone Quadrangle’s project, Village Trustee Jan Miller spoke against the conditional use permit the developer applied for to encroach on the setbacks for the wetlands at the site. Miller said she would never support encroachment on wetlands or their setbacks, as water and natural areas are a vital resource for Germantown.
Village Planner Jeff Retzlaff noted that the wetland itself will not be affected; some grading will be changed within the setback area to allow for the development, and Capstone Quadrangle will undertake mitigation by planting the site to compensate for the changes.
“There’s no proposal to impact any actual wetlands ... There is just encroachment on the 25-foot wetland and 75-foot waterway setbacks,” Retzlaff said.
“Native plantings are being installed in those areas and some additional plantings in other places,” he added.
The permit to allow encroachment was approved.
The 52.5 acres planned for Capstone 41 are being rezoned to allow limited industrial use, such as light manufacturing, assembly, warehouse, distribution, or e-commerce, which was cleared by the Plan Commission this week as well.
“It’s consistent with the zoning of the property around it,” Retzlaff said.
The commission also approved a certified survey map to divide that parcel into two lots for development and an outlot, to be used for stormwater retention. The first lot of 13.5 acres will be used for the phase one building.