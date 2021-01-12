GERMANTOWN — Aldi in Germantown, at N96-W18838 County Line Road in the Germantown Plaza retail building, is getting a facelift outside and some upgrades inside.
The Germantown Plan Commission Monday gave unanimous approval to a site plan for Aldi, to perform remodeling of its façade and the store itself inside the building. There was a brief discussion before the vote was taken, without any significant concerns about the project.
Visibly, the plan approved will include removing the existing stucco façade of the building and replacing it with aluminum composite panels. According to information from Germantown Associate Planner Emily Zandt, the new exterior will more closely match the building finishes Aldi is currently using.
Exterior improvements approved also include replacing the existing lighting with LED lights, repainting parts of the building and replacing the stores signage with the new Aldi logo.
Inside the discount grocery store, renovations will upgrade the store’s systems, layout and appearance. According to the plans submitted to Germantown, Aldi will be installing new, high-efficiency refrigeration equipment throughout the facility and replacing the heating and air conditioning units with more efficient versions with better dehumidifying capabilities.
Renovations will also reconfigure the layout of the store, changing the amount of space and location of different departments to accommodate Aldi’s expanding range of products. There will also be aesthetic changes, such as removal of the store’s drop ceiling to create a more open concept and repainting the sales floor to match the current Aldi branding.
Also on Monday, the Plan Commission also discussed its ongoing project to update the village’s future land use map as part of the 2050 Comprehensive Plan. Future land use maps are used by municipalities to plan and show what types of uses they would allow for future development or redevelopment in different places within their boundaries.
Danya Littlefield of Graef, the firm assisting the village in the plan update, presented several potential land use maps for the area in Germantown from the interstate east to Maple Road, including commercial, industrial and residential areas both north and south of Holy Hill Road. The map proposals are possibilities to be considered, not action items at this time.
The commission spent about an hour discussing the different types of uses allowed in different sections on the area mapped. Baum said the area should be staged from east to west from the freeway, moving from commercial to industrial, and then light industrial before residential areas at the west end of that area to create a buffer between where people live and heavier, more disruptive uses.