WAUKESHA — Two Waukesha Kwik Trips, located at 1700 Pewaukee Road and 2106 South West Avenue, may see expansions since the Plan Commission Wednesday night unanimously approved two projects for them.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said both projects would result in tearing down the current locations and rebuilding their stores.
The Kwik Trip on Pewaukee Road requested a conditional use permit, rezoning from M-3 Limited Business and Industrial Park to B-1 Neighborhood Business, the certified survey map and the final site plan and architectural review.
Store officials are looking to acquire a vacant lot to the north of the building, which Reilly said has been vacant. It was previously office space.
The new store and fuel pumps will be spread over the two lots.
The store will roughly double its current size, from 3,520 square feet to 7,200 square feet.
The parking lot will have two connections to Pewaukee Road and the current entrance to Gascoigne Drive will close, which Reilly said commissioners thought would be a good thing for traffic in the nearby neighborhoods.
Twenty fuel pumps will be located under the canopy at the north side of the property, with the new store located on the south side.
Reilly said they did have some concerns about parking at this location.
“One of the conditions is that their employees park on site because there is a neighborhood behind there,” he said.
The Kwik Trip located at 2106 S. West Avenue presented their final site plan and architectural review and certified survey map at the meeting Wednesday night.
The store is looking to build a convenience store on the corner of Les Paul Parkway and South West Avenue. The site will consist of two lots, which will be combined.
The new property already purchased by Kwik Trip is south of its current location, which will be combined with the current site, creating a 5.848 acre lot.
“We’re glad they bought that neighboring lot because that’s had very different uses,” Reilly said. “It was mulch and landscape supplies, and for a while it wasn’t maintained very well.”
The store will be 9,200 square feet, with two canopies with gas pumps, a car wash and a stormwater pond.
The site will have three entry points on South West Avenue.
Reilly said Kwik Trips are positive projects for the city, and he has been trying to get one in the downtown area because they provide staples.
“They’re building their model store is what it is,” he said. “It’s a convenience store and a gas station ... I like them because they have quite a bit of food in them. Meat and vegetables and fruits and dairy and cheese.”