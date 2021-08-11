HARTFORD — The Plan Commission on Tuesday approved the site plan for Goeman’s Self Storage, a new business planned for 525 Kettle Moraine Road in the city.
The Plan Commission approved the site plan unanimously, which gives the development the green light to proceed. According to information shared in earlier discussions about the project, the developer plans to begin work on the site this year.
“The owner proposes four total self-storage buildings, with the three buildings closest to Kettle Moraine Road being constructed first,” City Planner Justin Drew said.
Property owner Chris Goeman, who also owns Goeman’s Rapid Mart-Car Wash immediately south of 525 Kettle Moraine Drive, is developing the property. According to a submission from Keller Incorporated, a planning and architecture firm contracting on the self-storage project, Goeman plans to develop four boat, RV and self-storage buildings ranging from 10,000 to 12,000 square feet each on the 2.4-acre lot.
According to Drew, the original plan was for two buildings to be constructed in both the first and second phases, but when bids were taken for the development, Goeman found three buildings could be afforded in the first phase.
Drew said the building adjacent to Kettle Moraine Road will have masonry aspects on the side facing the road, as well as landscaping. There will be evergreen trees planted, as well as ornamental trees and plantings.
One of the three phase-one buildings will be designed for boat and RV storage; The fourth building in phase two will be for that as well.
“I think that is a market that has been underserved in the city,” Drew said. “Most of our storage units are primarily smaller storage, in lieu of storing things in the basement.”
Aaron Nagel, of Keller, said there will be 19 units in the first building designed for recreational vehicles.