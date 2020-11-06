KEWASKUM — The 70-unit senior living facility planned for Kewaskum in the Woodland Creek subdivision got the all-clear for its site plan last week, paving the way for plans to move forward.
The Plan Commission met Oct. 27, and Village Administrator Matt Heiser said the senior facility site plan passed without objection.
“There were no issues,” Heiser said. “There’s some things, as we get further down the road in the process, that they (the developer) need to provide the village.”
The development was brought to the village by Jim Wessing, managing member of the Woodland Creek Subdivision LLC. The facility, which will include different sections for memory care, community-based residential and residential care apartment units to provide different care levels, is planned for a property on Highway 28 and Edgewood Road, immediately west of the Froedtert Clinic.
Wessing has been involved with Woodland Creek since it began with the residential subdivision around 2004, according to Heiser, who said Wessing had plans from the beginning to include some form of senior development at the current site.
Information from the developer and the village indicate the property is about 5.5 acres, and there are two buildings planned for the site. The 70 units in the senior facility will include 20 memory care rooms, 24 community-based residential facilities units and 26 residential care apartments.
Memory care apartments are for those seniors who have memory issues — such as dementia or Alzheimer’s — and require high levels of care and supervision. CBRF facilities are designed to be community-based living systems for people who need some level of supervision, support services and a few hours of nursing care each week. RCAC comprise the most independent level of the senior facility planned, where residents will largely take care of themselves, with support services available if needed.
In September, when the senior facility proposal had its initial permits approved by the village, Wessing said he is hoping the facility will be finished and open by June of 2022. With the site plan approved, he is expected to proceed this winter with engineering work, stormwater planning and finalizing building plans with the architect, so construction can begin in the spring. Wessing was not available Thursday to discuss updates on the plan.
Wessing said in September that the facility will include many amenities for residents, who will rent units in whichever section is appropriate. He said there will be meal programs, medicine assistance, nursing care and assistance with basic tasks like dressing for those who need it. There will also be activities, recreation opportunities and other resources in the facility for the residents.
According to previous information, the senior facility is expected to receive state approvals this winter so construction can begin, and final licensing would occur next winter, as the project nears completion.