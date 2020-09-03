Commission OK’s exterior renovations to Main Street building in West Bend

WEST BEND — A public hearing and vote during the Plan Commission meeting Tuesday to rezone a 15.1-acre property to construct a possible multi-family residence were canceled. Commissioners later reviewed two site plans and a final plat and grading plan for other properties.
The property owners of 285 Sand Drive asked that the date of the hearing be moved.
A potential buyer of the land is interested in constructing a multifamily development consisting of senior living and multi-family residential units. City Administrator Jay Shambeau said city staff anticipates the developer will reschedule the hearing in the future, possible at the Oct. 6 meeting.
TRS Properties submitted a site plan to change the facade at 111 to 117 N. Main St. and restore the building. Commissioners unanimously approved the plan.
The owner’s plans includes repairing brick as needed and paint bricks, installing a new storefront window and installing diamond pattern copper cladding along the mid-portion of the wall and the main entrance of the building.
City staff previously found the architecture acceptable and recommended the site plan for approval on the condition that sign permits be obtained before any new wall signs are installed.
Commissioners tabled a site plan until conditions are met for an industrial storage facility at 2130 West Decorah Road submitted by LEI Properties. LEI Properties plans to construct a series of storage units on the property.
The first phase of the plan is to develop a site containing a 10,608-square-foot industrial building and storage bins at 2220 West Decorah Road.
A second phase, to be completed in the future, consists of constructing three additional buildings and a storage yard. The second phase would need a separate site approval plan.
Staff recommended the site plan be approved on the condition that developers submit plans for erosion control, landscape bid, stormwater management system and a revised plan addressing technical corrections.
However, commissioners felt there were too many conditions that still need to be met.
“I have several concerns with the site plan,” City Engineer Max Marechal, who noted the plan is missing various items. “We made comments during the review process that to us, this is more like a concept plan.”
Commissioners completed the meeting by approving a final plat and grading plan for a 25-lot addition to the Creekside subdivision.
The subdivision comprised of 274 total residences and this will be the fifth addition.
The additions are along the northeast of Edgewater Drive and Pintail Drive.
“Essentially what they’re doing is creating an east-west cul-de-sac for Arbor Vista Place and an east-west one for Woodside Court,” said Jim Reinke, business and development planner.