HARTFORD — A request to downsize a proposed condominium development in the area of North Wacker Drive was recommended for approval earlier this week by the Plan Commission.
Neumann Developments, on behalf of Waterstone Bank, had requested the rezoning of an undeveloped portion of the Bridlewood Subdivision to allow construction of RD-2 duplex units in the remaining RS-1 multi-family areas of the project.
The subdivision was intended as a planned unit development of duplex and multi-family condominiums and a clubhouse. Four eight-unit buildings, a clubhouse and several duplexes were eventually built before the original developer declared bankruptcy. What is not built and occupied is now owned by Waterstone Bank.
Waterstone Bank and Neumann Developments are requesting rezoning of the vacant multi-family portions of the development to two-family zoning.
“The bank has owned the property for several years and has discussed the bestuse scenarios with the city during that time,” said City Planner Justin Drew. “The proposed development represents the end result of the research and collaboration and requires the rezoning of a portion of the land.”
Drew said the proposed areas for the rezoning are the undeveloped middle and north portions of the subdivision, essentially three lots.
“The area proposed to be rezoned was originally approved for 96 units,” Drew said. “The developer is proposing 22 duplexes (44 units) with 16 duplexes in ‘court’ configurations and six units along Bridlewood Drive. This would be 52 units fewer than what was originally proposed.”
Steve Decleene of Neumann Developments said the smaller density development being proposed fits current needs of the community much better.
“We also intend to pull the permits yet this year in December so we can begin work as soon as possible,” Decleene said.
Infrastructure was already in place for the earlier proposed and denser development, but Drew said having less built on the site will not cause any problems because of the existing infrastructure for the larger development that been originally proposed. “This property has sat vacant for several years so this project is a good one to move ahead with now,” Drew said. “A conditional use permit will still be required and the developer is going to move on obtaining that as soon as possible.” The Bridlewood development is surrounded by single-family residences to the west and north, single-family and duplex residences to the south and east and Town of Hartford land to the east.