Commission OKs Riverwalk site plans

WEST BEND — The Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit and three site plans for the Riverwalk project this week, allowing construction of the project’s final phases to move forward.
Commissioners granted a conditional use permit for several construction activities within the floodway and floodplain fringe overlay. The permit allows for construction activities to take place within flood land districts.
“The project has also had a hydraulic analysis created from the dam south to Water Street and that hydraulic analysis has indicated that the proposed improvements will not increase the flood elevations and do not create any adverse impact,” said Business and Development Planner Jim Reinke. The analysis was submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for review.
A public hearing was also held before the commission approved the conditional use permit for the project. However, no public comments were received.
Site plans for Phases II, III and IV were subsequently approved by the commission.
Phases II and III include construction from the Veterans Avenue bridge to the West Washington Street bridge. The site plan states that under this phase, existing facilities will be removed and replaced with a walkway incorporating a series of steps leading down to the river and a terraced open space area will be constructed, as well as parking lots on the west side of the river. It also includes an extension of the riverwalk underneath the West Washington Street bridge.
As part of these phases, a covered walkway between The Bend and the Husar’s building will also be renovated, allowing for easy access from Main Street to the Milwaukee River.
Site plans for the fourth and final phase indicate construction of a walk way in the area between the Washington Street dam and the Rivershores Drive bridge and bank stabilization. This phase will also include a canoe and kayak launch with stepped access.
The Common Council approved requests for proposals for construction of the Phase II, III, IV and IV Island. Phase I, which consisted of moving utilities, was mostly completed in 2021.
The project is expected to be completed in 2024.