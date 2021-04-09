Commission OKs site plan for 177-unit residential, commercial development in West Bend

WEST BEND — The Plan Commission on Wednesday approved a site plan for developing the former West Bend Brewery site on the corner of North Main Street and West Washington Street.
The site will be developed into a mixed-use complex with 177 residential units and commercial space.
During the meeting, several members of HKS Holdings presented the site plan to commissioners.
“We feel our project is an extension of downtown. We really focused on sight lines from downtown to our project’s retail space and presence on the corner of Main and Washington (streets),” said Kyle Stringenz, HKS Holdings principal.
He added that the site will have eight walk-up units, giving residents access to the Riverwalk that will be developed in the future. Residents will also have balconies or terraces to allow immediate access to the outdoors. The first building will have a green roof above the parking deck for additional outdoor space.
The first building to the north will consist of 124 units, as well as two additional townhome buildings with seven total townhome units between the two ends of the main buildings.
The second building to the south will contain 46 units and one commercial unit.
Building materials consist of black corrugated metal siding predominantly in the porch areas, Arctic White fiber cement board panels and 6-inch fiber cement board lap siding on the main portions of the building.
The site will have a total of 272 parking spaces, including motorcycle spaces, available to residents of the 177 units. This gives the development a ratio of 1.54 parking spaces per unit, slightly less than 2.5 parking spaces per unit that most city apartments follow. Because it is a mixed-use development, the developer is not required to follow the typical parking ratio and the number of spaces is based on what the developer feels is needed.
A traffic impact analysis (TIA) was also conducted in the area. It was found that improvements must be made to signal timing, pavement markings and public curb lines and crosswalk areas. Emergency and maintenance access is also needed from Main Street to the Riverwalk. The West Bend Fire Department is requesting fire protection hydrants to the east side of the building along the Riverwalk area.
West Bend is working with We Energies to move major electric lines over the development underground or relocate the poll locations.
On Monday, the Common Council approved a developer’s agreement with HKS Holdings for the project, which is a $35 million development.
Mavens on Main
Commissioners also approved a site plan from Chad Goeman to renovate the exterior of Mavens on Main, 241 N. Main St. All alterations will be external. The site plan proposes the removal of existing windows on the west wall with a three-foot-and-six-inch knee wall for an indoor/outdoor table top. Windows will be replaced with a new set that roll up.
Staff recommended approval of the site plan with an extension of the premise/cafe license from the West Bend Clerk’s Office prior to the use of outdoor seating.
Jed Dolnick asked about the license pertaining to the outdoor area, which Business & Development Planner James Reinke stated that he had previously spoken with Police Chief Kenneth Meuler about.
“He does have concerns as a part of the extension of premise and the use of the cafe license for the use of those... table areas or shelf areas for that, and also maintaining the appropriate distance for the passage for pedestrians,” said Reinke. This will be addressed later by the Licensing Board.