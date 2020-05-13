Commission OKs site plan for Trade Tech addition

HARTFORD — For the third time the Plan Commission has approved a site plan for a major addition to the Trade Tech plant in the city’s industrial park at 2231 Constitution Drive.
The second site plan, approved in February, called for slightly more space to be added to the building, about 22,062 square feet, compared to the plan approved in December of about 18,000 square feet. But the third plan, approved Monday by the commission, calls for an addition of about
56,000 square feet which will also include a home for a multinational company, Sarens, which wants to have a Midwest location. Trade Tech is a full-service machine shop that includes CNC machining, welding, fabricating and project management. Sarens makes very large cranes and Trade Tech makes and services parts for Sarens USA. Sarens will lease about 25,000 square feet in the southern part of the addition.
“To facilitate their current and long-term expansion plans, as well as meet setback (requirements), lot coverage and impervious surface code requirements, Trade Tech recently completed the purchase of two parcels to the south of their property from Quad Graphics and are combining all the lots into one,” said City Planner Justin Drew. “The new larger lot will be 15.66 acres.”
Brandon Brzozowski of Trade Tech said over the next three years the company could add between 10-15 jobs.
'Sarens could add up to 30 jobs in the next two to three years after the company become established here,' Brzozowski said.
Those involved with the project hope construction could start as soon as possible.
“Site work should begin by the end of July,” said Casey Gabrielson of Keller Construction, who will be in charge of construction.
Drew said the proposed addition:
■ Is in the same general location south of the building, but is much larger.
■ Will have a flat roof instead of a pitched roof.
■ An existing 5,000 squarefoot storage shed will be relocated to the east end of the property.
■ Instead of a metal building, it will be made up of precast materials because of height and expansion restrictions.
■ Stormwater on the property will drain to a new pond on the southwest portion.
“The new proposed addition is more consistent with the existing building and is an improvement from the previously approved plan,” Drew said.
The Plan Commission approved the site plan contingent on the company submitting stormwater and lighting plans that gain final city approval.