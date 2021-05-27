DELAFIELD — A proposed two-story community-based residential facility for seniors faces an uncertain future after a Delafield panel gave an unfavorable recommendation to plans submitted Wednesday.
Early this year, Castle Senior Living submitted a proposal for a 42,930-square-foot building on the 3.93-acre site of the former Seven Seas restaurant, 1807 Nagawicka Road, which closed in late 2020.
Castle Senior Living has been seeking approval to construct a 54-unit facility that would feature a total of 57 beds for seniors in need of round-the-clock care. To accommodate the would-be development, most of the existing Seven Seas buildings would be razed.
Kristopher Kiefer, vice president of Castle Senior Living, went before commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting, where the proposal encompassed nearly four hours of deliberation from the panel, as well as comments from residents and other interested persons at a public hearing.
During his comments to commissioners, Kiefer said his goal was to bring a “quiet and peaceful” development to the community that would remove the institutional stigma of CBRFs with the tranquility of lakefront views.
“The goal is for our residents to maintain their independence and improve their quality of life,” Kiefer said. “The character of our building is tailored to the surrounding homes ... with the architecture of an upscale home.”
But commissioners and most of the more than three dozen residents weighing in on the proposal at the hearing offered concerns and reservations to the plans Kiefer floated.
After hearing mostly unfavorable comments from speakers and reviewing components of Castle Senior Living’s plans, commissioners unanimously cast a “no” vote on the company’s proposal, as submitted.
The recommendation, which goes to the Common Council for further deliberation next month and a binding vote, is based on a determination that Castle Senior Living’s plans are not compatible with the surrounding area. Infrastructure-related reservations, including potential sanitation issues, also arose.
“I think the character one is pretty substantial,” said Alderman Tim Aicher, who sits on the Plan Commission. “It’s very much out of character with the surrounding area. The integrity of the comprehensive plan starts to get diluted. The master plan is kind of our covenant with our residents.”
During the lengthy public hearing, a number of nearby residents weighed in on the plans and implored city officials to vote the project down.
“I bought a home, on the lake, for the serenity,” said resident Jim Strack, who lives near the site. “I didn’t buy this home to live next to an apartment building. Nobody can tell me this won’t impact the value of my property.”
Another nearby resident, Alyce Katayama, said she decided to tour some of Castle Senior Living’s other CBRF properties to get a feel for the appearance of the potential development in Delafield.
“I think most people would agree the finishings in these buildings do not look high-end and would not be consistent with the type of development that has been taking place in Delafield in the last decade or more,” Katayama said.
But John Crotty, who lives elsewhere in the community, offered a different perspective. He said he believes the CBRF would be useful to local seniors looking to stay close to family and their homes.
“If we only allow CBRFs to be in Walmart outlots, it’s not ideal for our parents and our grandparents,” Crotty said. “I am fully in favor of this development. From what I’ve heard today ... it sounds like this project needs to be approved.”