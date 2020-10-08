WEST BEND — Days after West Bend city officials announced the purchase of the former brewery site at the intersection of North Main Street and East Washington Street, the West Bend Plan Commission discussed concept plans for the future development.
The mixed-use multi-family residential and commercial development will have 181 dwelling units on the 3-acre location, as well as commercial space.
The proposed development will be two multistory buildings flanking the recently vacated Franklin Street right-of-way. The development would replace existing commercial buildings on the former brewery site, the vacant commercial corner lot and the adjacent city-owned parking lot.
The first building, on the south side, will be a four-story, mixed-use building over in-building parking at the basement level. The first floor would contain seven residential units and approximately 6,400 square feet of commercial space, according to meeting documents.
The second through fourth floors will each contain 13 dwelling units for a total of 46 dwelling units throughout the first building. The floors will contain a mixture of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.
The in-building parking will contain 48 spaces and eight exterior parking stalls.
The second building on the north side of the development will be a four-story U-shaped structure over a basement parking level. The basement level will have apartments with direct walk-up access along the east end of the structure.
The building will contain approximately 126 dwelling units and nine townhouse style units. There will be an estimated 70 one-bedroom units, 51 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom units within the main building.
Two-story townhouse-style units are proposed along Main Street frontage. These units will be located between the “arms” of the main apartment building.
Parking will consist of 151 in-building stalls with nine additional exterior stalls. There will be trash storage within the basement level. The site of the building is on a decline. Developers plan to utilize the existing site grades to create a four-story façade towards Main Street and a five-story appearance towards the Milwaukee River.
Commissioners discussed the number of parking spots since most city apartment buildings follow the one unit to two-and-a-half parking spots ratio.
“We think with the project this close and with this much walkability to some of the amenities that downtown West Bend has might not get your two-and-a-half to one parking ratio in other parts of the city,” said HKS Holdings Principal Joe Klein. More than 50 percent of the units will be one-bedroom apartments, so the market will dictate the amount of parking needed.
The number of units exceed the residential density permitted by mixed-use zoning requirements, but the commission may modify the density requirement consistent with good site development planning.
A traffic impact analysis is required given the development’s proximity to the Washington Street and Main Street intersection.
City staff felt the proposal would extend high density, “downtown-style” development north of Washington Street, “fostering a sense of connectivity with the historic downtown,” the meeting documents state.
“I think this looks like it’s going to be an amazing addition to downtown even though it’s not technically downtown,” said Commissioner Steve Hoogester. He added that the new development will remove the “eyesore” at the location. “I think this is going to come together really nicely for the downtown.”
“When you look at that area now and just imagine what it can be, it’s pretty exciting to see sketches and see how our city can come alive in that sector,” said Mayor Chris Jenkins. He thanked the developer for investing in West Bend.
The next step of the project is possible zoning changes from commercial to mixed-use, a developer’s agreement and site design and proposals.
Completion of the project is estimated for the spring of 2021.