OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Plan Commission recommended the Common Council to approve a conditional use permit for Lake County Marine and Motorsports on the west side of town, City Planner Jason Gallo said.
Lake County Marine and Motorsports is a new business in Oconomowoc proposed for 54 Capitol Drive that would aim to fix and winterize boats and other outdoor activity vehicles.
Gallo said the Plan Commission made one amendment to the permit’s conditions. He said the business doesn’t want to limit itself to boats so the language was changed to prohibition of outdoor storage of any motorsport vehicle, parts or equipment.
Gallo said the item will be on the agenda for the council’s meeting on Nov. 16.
In addition, Gallo said the Plan Commission didn’t have any concerns about the initial preliminary plat for the Arrowood subdivision on Valley Road.
He said there was one change that connected a cul-de-sac to an existing street from a neighboring development that allows for no additional access points on to Concord Road, a county highway.
Gallo said the county did not want to see another access to the county highway because of the work that would need to be done to improve the sight lines associated with the intersection.
Furthermore, Gallo said the change in the road layout of the development allows for two more lots for twin homes, adding four living units.
To see the full agenda for the Common Council meeting next week, visit the city’s website, oconomowoc-wi.gov.