WEST BEND — The West Bend Plan Commission backed city staff’s recommendation to deny an exception request from Wisconsin Community Signs on Tuesday for the installation of a 652.5-square-foot sign with an electronic message center. Washington County requested the sign to support affordable advertising for local businesses.
The sign was proposed to be located on county-owned land 226 feet east of the intersection of North Indiana Avenue and East Washington Street at 432 E. Washington Street.
Under city ordinances, off-premise signs are restricted to 32 square feet total and electronic message centers are restricted to 16 square feet per side. The maximum height is 22 feet.
The proposed sign would have a total area of 652.5 square feet with a 200-square-foot electronic messaging center and measure 22 feet and 6 inches high.
“There are no constraints for visibility or adverse grades or exceptional setbacks for that,” said Business & Development Planner James Reinke. “Staff also feels that there’s no exceptional circumstance or site constraints to justify the 652-square-foot sign — the total sign square footage — along with a 200-square-foot electronic message center, and also does not see a need or justification for the height to exceed the 22-foot that’s permitted by code.”
City staff did not receive any inquiries from neighbors after giving notice, but did receive a letter from a property owner located elsewhere in the city with concerns about the proposal.
In a letter to Director of Development Mark Piotrowicz, Owner/Operator of Wisconsin Community Signs Bob Jewell stated that their goal is to create a community-minded sign to benefit the community, charities, nonprofits and local businesses.
“The plan is to create affordable advertising for businesses in and around the West Bend and the Washington County area. By doing so, Wisconsin Community Signs will create a new revenue stream for the license holder, as well as provide a percentage of advertising space for the community to promote city/county events,” Jewell wrote in the letter.
He added that Wisconsin Community Signs reached out to over two dozen businesses to conduct a sample survey in which 80 percent of businesses were in favor of the digital sign.
“When I told them what the pricing would be, they even got more excited. Outdoor billboards are extremely expensive to get on, like the interstate boards you might see as you’re driving along. A lot of thought went into this. This was thinking about it, ‘How can we make it affordable to help the local businesses?’” said Jewell.
He stated the company may come back with a proposal for a smaller sign.