WEST BEND — A site plan for a Dairy Queen location will be brought before the Plan Commission Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the West Bend Common Council Chambers, 1115 S. Main St.
The 0.88-acre site at 1043 S. Main St. is the site of the former Mutual Mall. That building will be razed and the site will be redeveloped with altered street access and site grades, according to meeting documents.
In its place, a 6,334-square-foot Dairy Queen restaurant will be constructed.
The applicant and owner of the Dairy Queen location is Kevin Scheunemann, who also owns Dairy Queen locations in Kewaskum and Jackson. Nate Groff of Kimley-Horn and Associates based in Warrenville, Ill., is the agent.
The site will have two driveway: one on the south side and the other on the north side to access South Main Street. There will be 40 parking stalls.
Sanitary sewer and water laterals exist on the site. A stormwater management plan is under review by staff. The site grades were designed to drain to the north around the building to various catch basins and discharge to the storm sewer on Main Street.
City staff has recommended approval of the site under the conditions that an erosion plan be submitted and approved, a landscape bid be provided, a stormwater management plan be approved and the site plan is revised to incorporate technical corrections as identified during the city review.
The commission will also hold a public hearing for separate approval of an oversized electronic message center. No hearing date is listed.
Developers have proposed a 62-square-foot monument sign at the corner of the site with an electronic message center. The size exceeds the permitted sign code of 16 square feet. The Plan Commission can grant an exception after the public hearing and if the exception is desired, staff would recommend a ground sign exception before issuing a building permit. Two more signs, measuring 76.4 square feet and 57.6 square feet, are proposed on the north and west sides of the building.
Scheunemann purchased the building for $425,000 with an earnest of $50,000 in August. At the time, construction was scheduled to be completed in January 2021.