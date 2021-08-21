WAUKESHA — The Plan Commission will meet next week Wednesday and will review the site plan and architectural review for the proposed Silvernail Town Homes development.
According to city documents, the development is proposed to be located along the south side of Silvernail Road, west of University Drive. It will have eight units with two onebedroom units and six twobedroom units. The size of the units will range from 1,000 to 1,450 square feet.
All units will have private entrances, an attached garage, open-concept kitchens, private laundry and a patio deck. The property will also have 23 parking stalls. The architecture would use a mix of brick and cement board siding and variations to the roof line. Garbage and recyclables will be required to be stored inside garages until pickup with no dumpster located on the site.
Waukesha Iron & Metal
The Plan Commission will also review a proposed building addition to the current Waukesha Iron & Metal building located at 1407 E. Main Street.
According to city documents, the applicant would like to build a new 6,000 square-foot addition to be used for storage of large tractor trailer trucks to keep them out of the elements.
The Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at Waukesha City Hall, 201 Delafield Street.