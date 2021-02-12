PEWAUKEE — Plan commissioners on Thursday unanimously backed a proposal to create a tax incremental financing (TIF) district that would help transform most of the St. Mary’s church property into a single-family development.
The proposal now heads to the Village Board for trustees’ consideration.
Dubbed TIF District #3, the district would encompass the entire St. Mary’s property at 449 Wisconsin Ave., with the exception of the cemetery, which will remain under the ownership of Queens of Apostles Church. The district boundaries are therefore the boundaries of the parcels that make up the St. Mary’s property, between Quinlan Drive and High Street in the middle of an established residential neighborhood.
TIF district plan
According to the project plan, the village would be seeking roughly $3.24 million in tax increment from the St. Mary’s TIF district: $1.5 million for the purchase of the property; $690,000 for water main and sanitary sewer improvements; $750,000 for related financing and administrative costs; and $300,000 to raze the former school and rectory buildings and conduct environmental and site preparation work.
Just how much value or increment the TIF could create over its lifetime remains to be seen, officials noted.
“There is no current valuation for all of these properties because they are all still tax exempt,” Village Administrator Scott Gosse noted.
Since the village and other taxing bodies don’t currently collect any taxes from the property, any tax increment generated by the land once a taxable development is completed would go directly into the TIF district fund.
The village would borrow money to pay for the project expenses, and then use the increment it receives from the TIF district to pay that debt off.
Money for a developer?
The consideration of the TIF district comes as the village is continues considering one or more redevelopment proposals for the property.
In a request for proposals (RFP) issued in early September, trustees asked developers to submit plans for the site that would fit in with village plans for the land, which call for saving the church and turning most of the surrounding land, including the school property, into a single-family or zero-lotline development.
The village received four responses to that RFP — three from companies looking to develop the buildable land on the site, and one from Agape Church, which is looking to restore the landmark protected church and make it their permanent place of worship.
The TIF district project plan backed by commissioners on Thursday doesn’t state that any set amount of the increment created by the district would be earmarked for a developer, but it does say that the village may “issue a bond to one or more developers who provide financing for projects included in (the) project plan.”
Rezoning
As part of the village’s efforts to position the St. Mary’s property for redevelopment, commissioners also unanimously backed a request from Queen of Apostles to rezone the relevant parts of St. Mary’s property from institutional to single-family residential.
The village finalized its offer to purchase the St. Mary’s church property in December, but it has until April 1 to close on the property.