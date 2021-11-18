WAUKESHA — A portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds will likely be used in Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties for workforce development.
This week, Gov. Tony Evers announced $20 million in grant awards to 11 regions throughout Wisconsin as part of the Worker Advancement Initiative, which uses ARPA funds to assist with employment needs.
The WOW Counties’ Workforce Development Board was awarded $1.19 million in grant funding, which is anticipated to serve about 120 participants.
Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington County Workforce Development Board Director Laura Catherman spoke before the Waukesha County Finance Committee Wednesday morning and detailed how the funds will be used.
There will be a move to “open up eligibility” and “make sure we’re capturing the widest possible labor pool,” she said. Some individuals who previously might not have been eligible for assistance — those with no work history, limited work history or non-traditional job history — will now be eligible, which may offer relief to a tight labor market.
Individuals 17 and older would be offered traditional career services and supportive services in conduction with incentivized, paid work experiences and on-the-job training programs.
“I think this is great,” said Finance Committee Chair James Heinrich at the meeting Wednesday.
Supervisor Duane Paulson asked whether any particular county might get preferential treatment or if assistance would be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Catherman said that’s correct on first-come, firstserve, and there will be no preferential treatment.
There are also financial benefits for businesses seeking to hire employees through the program. Notifications will be a part of ongoing outreach efforts, including through chamber of commerce newsletters.
Workers hired through the program are offered paid work experiences leading to full-time employment.
The committee unanimously passed the ordinance amending the 2021 budget to authorize the funds for workforce development on Wednesday. It will go before the full County Board of Supervisors at their next meeting.