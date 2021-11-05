MUKWONAGO — Preliminary proposals for a relocated David Alan Alan’s restaurant and for a new apartment behind the Blue Bay Family Restaurant were reviewed by the Mukwonago Committee of the Whole on Wednesday.
Interim Economic Development Director and Community Planner John Fellows said the preliminary proposals were brought to the COW for developers to gauge interest from trustees on the project.
Fellows said nods of approval were given and future project plans may be brought before the Plan Commission. A majority of trustees said they would be interested in seeing a feasibility study on the two projects.
David Alan Alan’s
A proposed development for a new building and relocation of David Alan Alan’s was presented for the first time before the COW on Wednesday.
The restaurant is proposing a building that would be two stories with a restaurant and butcher shop on the first floor and banquet facilities on the second floor. A rooftop dining space could be added to the building in the future. The restaurant would be located on vacant land along Bayview Road between Main Street and Mukwonago Drive, east of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car along Main Street. The new location is across Mukwonago Drive from the restaurant’s current location, located in TIF District #4.
Tax incremental financing proposed for the project is $500,000 to specifically assist with stormwater retention at the site. The value of the project is expected to total $5.5 million. In a tax incremental financing district, public works improvements can be made with the costs paid back over time. Additional tax revenues created in the district are used to pay the municipality back for those improvements. Only after those are paid in full will the municipality, school district, county and technical college district begin to collect additional taxes from the area.
Blue Bay
The project by Campbell Construction and the Michael Islami family was brought before the village again on Wednesday. They are proposing The Bay development project, a 53-unit multifamily apartment development to be constructed along vacant land behind the Blue Bay Family Restaurant in the village of Mukwonago.
The preliminary proposal includes tax incremental financing funds to get the project started, also located inside TIF District #4 in the village. The project would be located behind the existing restaurant located at 927 Main St., Mukwonago, and would be developed by the owner of the parcels, the Michael Islami family, with development and construction assistance from Campbell Construction.
Developers are seeking $1.1 million in tax incentives, planning to pay off the incentive over 10.5 years. The anticipated development value is approximately $9.4 million, according to village documents.
At the meeting Wednesday, the project was presented before village trustees with additional details presented, including proposed amenities in the apartment including rooftop decks overlooking the lake, fitness amenities and more. They hope to begin construction in spring 2022 and complete construction in 2023.