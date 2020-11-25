WASHINGTON COUNTY — Communities across Washington County are gearing up for one of the most important days of the year for small businesses: Small Business Saturday.
Earlier this month, West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins officially declared Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday. The United States Small Business Administration reported there are 30.7 million small businesses in the country, 62 percent of which reported needing to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year to stay in business.
“It’s going to be a really exciting day to get out and support local small businesses,” said Jessica Wildes, West Bend communications and economic development director. “West Bend has hundreds of small shops and businesses to support this holiday season.”
West Bend has welcomed many small businesses in 2020, including bars, restaurants and shops. “Now is more important than ever to support small businesses and shops. This pandemic has been really challenging for our shops,” said Wildes. “Every little bit helps and there are so many different ways to support them.”
Some businesses have created flexible and personalized shopping experiences, such as allowing shoppers to order online, hold merchandise, order gift cards and even schedule a time to shop.
In Hartford, many businesses are also offering accommodations for shoppers.
“All doors will be open in Hartford downtown,” said Dana Osmanski, who serves on the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Nearly all small Hartford businesses have a website or Facebook page, offer curbside pickup or are willing to make other accommodations for shoppers. Instead of going to a big city or waiting for shipping, small businesses are offering those products and services all the time.
“Every Saturday should be Small Business Saturday,” Osmanski said.
She added that small businesses hire local community members and support community activities, so when people shop local, they are directly supporting the community in which they live.
The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce is offering Chamber Checks, which are valid at any chamber member’s business, many of which are offering specials on Saturday or throughout the week.
Checks can be requested by calling the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce at 262-673-7002.
The Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a three-week Christmas Festival as a way for businesses to promote their specials and activities, expanding Small Business Saturday into weeks filled with holiday-themed festivities.
The event kicked off Nov. 14 and will continue through Dec. 5. The chamber is also posting pictures from businesses to their Facebook page.
“This is an important time for all businesses, especially small businesses,” said Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynn Grgich.
Rather than shopping at a large department store where shoppers may have trouble with social distancing, small businesses are a good option for those looking to shop safely this year.
“The smaller businesses certainly would greatly appreciate any patronage local residents can offer them and it makes for helping them get through the holiday season so they’ll be there for us when things get back to normal,” said Grgich.
A full schedule of activities can be found at www.germantownchamber.org/.