TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Since losing the building which housed their business, the owners of Innovative Signs are thankful to the community for their support and have temporarily relocated their business to Pewaukee.
On Feb. 6, the Town of Brookfield Fire Department and 16 assisting departments were called to extinguish a fire in an industrial building at 21795 Doral Road, Town of Brookfield. The building housed three businesses, including Innovative Signs.
Crews battled the blaze for two hours before bringing the fire under control.
Owner Chad Schultz said he started the family owned and operated business in 2001 with his wife, Stephanie. They have been at the Doral Road location since 2006. Schultz serves customers mostly throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
Schultz said they had purchased property across the street in December, which they plan to be operating at by the end of June.
Schultz said a GoFundMe was set up by Greg and Valeria Kopulos. Greg is his wife’s brother. As of Thursday evening, the fundraiser stood at about $28,600 raised.
Schultz said the money will be the last thing they spend, and it will be used for extra expenses as needed. Schultz said they are still working with their insurance so expenses from the damage are still up in the air.
“It’s very humbling to be in need,” he said. “Steph and I have always been very selfsufficient, we do things ourselves, we take care of ourselves, so to be in a position where we’re depending on others is very humbling for us.”
Schultz said the business has found a temporary location along Paul Road in Pewaukee.
“As of today I’d say (operations) are about 70% back to normal,” Schultz said. “Tomorrow we should have internet and phones set up and by Monday we will be printing back in-house and by the end of next week we’ll be manufacturing at full inhouse again.” Schultz again thanked his team, who he credited for getting his business up and running again after the fire.
“We want to thank all the local responders because it was amazing on that day and it was so … cold out,” he said. “So I want to thank the team, the first responders and the community, everyone’s been amazing at reaching out and offering help.”
Schultz said he’s planning on hanging a banner thanking first responders at the site of the fire in the near future.