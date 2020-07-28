Companies brew up a pizza

MILWAUKEE — In Wisconsin, beer often accompanies pizza — and now you can get pizza that incorporates beer into its ingredients.
Screamin’ Sicilian Pizza Co. and Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company have created ‘Za Brewski, a new line of frozen pizzas with beer-infused crusts. The collaboration combines Screamin’ Sicilian’s top-quality ingredients with a specialty crust baked with Leinenkugel’s Original, the first classic American pilsner from Leinie’s, which is brewed with pale malts and cluster hops, according to the announcement.
The ‘Za Brewski pizzas are available in four flavors all made with Leinenkugel’s Original Beerinfused crust and beer cheese sauce:
■ Philly Cheesesteak: whole milk mozzarella, steak strips, green bell peppers and caramelized onions, parmesan and Romano;
■ Pepperoni: whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, diced provolone, parmesan and Romano;
■ Hot Italian Sausage & Pepperoni: whole milk mozzarella, sliced hot Italian sausage, sliced pepperoni, parmesan and Romano;
■ BBQ Meatball: whole milk mozzarella, beer-glazed mini meatballs, roasted red onions, parmesan and Romano.
With a suggested retail price of $8.99, Screamin’ Sicilian ‘Za Brewski pizzas can be found at Piggly Wiggly, Woodman’s, Jewel, Sendik’s, and Festival.