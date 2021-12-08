WINDER, Ga. — A Georgia composite baseball bat manufacturer is making limited edition bats in memory of Jackson Sparks, the eight-year-old who died after being injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Sparks was a member of the Waukesha Blazers baseball community, and the bats will bear Blazers colors and iconography, as well as “in memory of Jackson Sparks #23.”
All proceeds of the $395, 125 limited-edition bats will be donated to the Sparks family, Waukesha community, and Blazers baseball and fastpitch community.
“We hope to have this bat shipped to you before Christmas if ordered by Dec. 15,” said Dirty South Bats, the American-made manufacturer, on their webpage.
The bat is DSB’s flagship Swag 22 model bat, available in multiple sizes.
To learn more or place an order, visit https://rb.gy/yn4wg1.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.