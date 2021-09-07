MILWAUKEE — A company offering community support programs has agreed to pay $390,080 to the U.S. government to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to the Medicaid program, Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced Friday.
Bell Therapy, Inc., and its parent company, Phoenix Care Systems, ran two facilities in the Milwaukee area that provided support services for adults with mental illnesses. The government claimed Bell Therapy filed claims with Medicaid for services rendered by providers without the proper qualifications or at an incorrect billing rate. Bell also allegedly improperly billed for activities that were not face to face with clients. Such community support programs are supported by state and federal Medicaid funds.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office prioritizes efforts to stop healthcare fraud and seek to protect health care program beneficiaries and the American taxpayers,” Frohling said in a press release