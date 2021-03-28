WAUKESHA — Two nearby competitors are suing Woodman’s Food Market, alleging that the Waukesha store has been selling below the levels allowed by state law, influencing gas prices around the rest of the city in the process.
Gogo Petroleum LLC, based in Wauwatosa, and Super Four Corp. of Muskego filed suit against Woodman’s Food Market, alleging it violated the state's Unfair Sales Act in at least 40 of the last 180 days, and seeks damages to each plaintiff of $2,000 for each day Woodman’s allegedly violating the law, as well as an order that Woodman’s must sell fuel for not less than the minimum price allowed by law.
A Woodman’s representative could not be reached for comment late in the business day Friday.
Gogo is the parent company of the Shell station across the street from Woodman’s, at 1635 E. Main St.; Super Four owns the BP station at 1610 Lincoln Ave.
Their suit says the state’s Unfair Sales Act requires fuel retailers to mark up fuel to at least 6 percent above purchase price, and up to 9.18 percent of the average price of the nearest retailer. But since Sept. 27, Woodman’s failed to do that on at least 40 of the last 180 days, the suit said, selling gas below the legal minimum, leaving the plaintiffs at what they said was a “competitive disadvantage.”
“Woodman’s is a ‘price leader,’ in the Waukesha motor vehicle fuel market, meaning it is often the first gas station to lower its motor vehicle price. None of the Plaintiffs are ‘price leaders,’ but instead are ‘followers,’ meaning they lower their prices (as much as they legally can) based on the price leaders in the market, including Woodman’s,” the suit said. “Each Plaintiff is keenly aware of Woodman’s motor vehicle fuel pricing, as Woodman’s pricing decisions have an effect on the entire Waukesha market, whether directly or indirectly.”