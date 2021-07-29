OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Board listened to a presentation on July 21 about the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for southeastern Wisconsin for 2021 to 2025.
The CEDS is a public-private collaboration to develop a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development, according to the documents given to the County Board. It was led by the Milwaukee 7 Regional Economic Development Partnership and prepared in collaboration with the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration requires regions to update their CEDS every five years to be eligible for EDA funding.
Eric Lynde, chief special projects planner at SEWRPC, stated in the presentation that the EDA grants are intended to increase job opportunities and incomes in counties with census tracts that meet EDA’s “economic distress” criteria. Out of the 221 reported distressed areas in the region, there is only one distressed area in Ozaukee County, in Port Washington. Lynde said distressed areas are defined by using unemployment rate per-capita income.
For opportunity zones, 46 areas in the region were detected, but none were in Ozaukee County.
In the summary background of the CEDS, it takes inventory of current conditions, historical trends and future projections affecting the region’s economy. Lynde said the summary background identified racial disparities and vulnerabilities in the region.
“We have some of the greatest racial and geographic disparities in the nation,” he said.
Other key findings about the region that Lynde reported on were the following:
- Slow-growth region in terms of population and employment compared to other regions.
- The region is challenged by an aging population and workforce.
- There is a shortage of affordable housing.
- The region has strong educational institutions.
- The region has a lot of important natural, cultural and park assets.
- There are issues related to availability and access to high-speed broadband internet.
- There are transportation challenges within the region.
Another part of the CEDS is an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The key strengths the report notes is that the region is leading in manufacturing; key weaknesses are racial disparities and policy differences across the region. Key opportunities are technological transformation in manufacturing and improving the entrepreneurial climate; and key threats are the aging population and workforce and talent shortage and skills mismatch.
The next step is to get each County Board in the region to adopt the CEDS and after that, SEWRPC will consider adopting it and submitting the final draft to the EDA.