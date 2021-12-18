CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A conceptual plan for a new child care center was discussed during the Plan Commission’s meeting on Thursday.
According to the commission agenda, the new child care center is proposed to be located at N19-W24135 Riverwood Drive, and it will be owned by Momentum Early Learning.
The company already has two locations in Germantown and Sussex, and according to the agenda, this new location would employ about 30 teachers and serve up to about 130 children.
The new location would also include a 14,698-square-foot singlestoried building, according to the agenda, and there would also be a 7,912-square-foot outdoor play area, 65 parking stalls and a trash enclosure.
According to a statement from Momentum Early Learning included in the agenda, the new location would allow the company to help meet the rising demand for child care facilities in Waukesha, and the company provides care for children between 6 and 12 years old.
At the Plan Commission meeting, the conceptual plan for the building was discussed, but no action was taken on it.
According to the agenda, Momentum Early Learning should gather feedback for the project so it can decide whether to submit more detailed plans and obtain permits for the project at a later date.