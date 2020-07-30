Conceptual plan reviewed for proposed downtown condo development

MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Plan Commission reviewed conceptual plans for a potential condominium development at the 200 Grand Ave. property, which once housed the Youmans residence before it was razed.
The concept review was submitted for village input — an application for the development has not yet been submitted — and was reviewed by the commission on July 14.
Village Administrator John Weidl said this was a meeting to review the conceptual plans and provide input, without any sort of approval or vote.
“We did that specifically because we know that this property has a history and we wanted to make sure that the developer would come forward and submit their ideas in a form where it could be talked about publicly but without the ability to move that project forward in any type of legislative way,” Weidl said.
Weidl said he expects there will be an application submitted for the development in the fall.
Ulrich Jentzsch, who owns the property, submitted the conceptual review which included plans that would call for eight total condominium units in a side-by-side attached fashion with five units facing Grand Avenue and three units facing County Highway ES. The condominium would require new zoning at the property.
Access is proposed from an existing driveway curb cut along Grand Avenue and the structures would be accessed from the interior, with twostall garages on the main level. Stairs would lead up to the second level where the main living area would be and a third level is proposed for bedroom areas.
According to the staff report, staff recommends the developer consider fewer units, to create an opportunity of a better layout for a turning area, potential off-street parking spaces for guests and more room for snow removal and dumpster access.
Weidl said staff recommended six units instead of the eight included in the plan.
Village departments also provided some input — the engineering department asked for demonstration of where the stormwater runoff will go, the fire department made recommendations for protecting access to a fire hydrant and the police department had concerns regarding parking along County Highway ES.
Property
The building, which once belonged to relatives of the Youmans family, who were once part-owners of The Freeman, was razed in late June of 2018. The house also was the location of the family’s physician’s office, according to the 2001 Historical/Architectural Resources Survey.
In November 2017, the 1892 home was purchased by Jentzch, a developer who lived in the Mukwonago area for 20 years. Jentzsch floated ideas for the property including condos, a restaurant or a doctor’s office.
The home became the subject of debate — for some, renovating the home meant preserving Mukwonago’s history. For others, tearing it down was a gateway for much-needed development and growth due to its prime locale in the heart of downtown Mukwonago.
Jentzch previously told a Freeman reporter he was set on demolishing the home after he identified a $30,000 renovation bill.
Despite several attempts by residents to purchase the home, Jentzch chose to redevelop the property instead, adding that his goal is to do what’s best for the community and for himself as an investor, he previously told a Freeman reporter.