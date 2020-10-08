SUMMIT — The Summit Village Board will be setting a date for a future meeting to discuss a new 40-unit condominium development on the corner of Highway 67 and Delafield Road at its regular board meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Village Board President Jack Riley said the village had a planned unit development for the overgrown space before, but it was for mixed use and not residential.
The developer is going to have to seek a zoning change to multifamily residential, which is why the board is setting the meeting date at tonight’s meeting.
The development would sit near the Lake Country Landing Assisted Living Center on the southeast corner of Delafield Road and Highway 67.
The proposed development is in its early stages and will be talked about at future meetings.
The board will also be discussing Soapy Dogs Grooming Salon, which was operating out of a house at 38532 Sunset Drive without a conditional use permit. As such, the business has closed down for the time being.
In addition to the lack of a conditional use permit, the property had a few issues with building permits, which the owners would also need to obtain.
The board will act on giving the city attorney permission to begin long-form summons and complaints against the property owners.
Soapy Dogs Grooming Salon used to operate out of a storefront on Main Street in Dousman, but Summit officials said that store closed when they moved into the building on Sunset Drive.
Multiple phone calls to Soapy Dogs Grooming Salon were not returned for comment.
Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road. Information regarding tonight’s agenda can be viewed on the Village’s website under the Village Board tab.