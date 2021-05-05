HARTLAND — Siepmann Realty Corporation is seeking village approval to construct a sprawling condo development on a 59.26-acre parcel north of Highway K and east of Highway KE.
According to a village staff memo, the project calls for constructing 33 two-family buildings and 11 four-family buildings for a total of 110 units within a planned unit development (PUD). The development would include limited public improvements and would have private roads. Water and sewer services would be delivered and provided through privately owned infrastructure connected to village public utilities.
The proposed site would be accessible from Lisbon Road (Highway K). All units would have at least two bedrooms and be somewhere between 2,228 and 2,569 square feet in size.
The two-family buildings would be situated closer to Ainsworth Road, with the four-family buildings located closer to Lisbon Road.
The Village Board has set a public hearing date of May 17 for the proposed project, which would require rezoning the parcel from single-family to multi-family, as well as the approval of the PUD.
As part of the PUD approval process, trustees are looking for Siepmann to ensure that a parcel located just west of the condo development can be set aside as a future well site for the village.