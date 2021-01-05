WAUKESHA — The $900 billion COVID-19 relief and $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress aims to remedy a long list of issues, but one in particular is the pandemic’s suppression of the restaurant industry.
The bill makes business meals 100% tax deductible through 2022 as well as offers tax breaks on craft brewers and distillers.
“It will probably mean more clients will be taken out for meals (and) more businesses will order food for employees,” said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. “I don’t know how much it will help, but it will help.”
Reilly said he hopes to get the word out about the 100% deductible, which is up from 2020’s 50%.
“Basically, what you want to do is find different ways of helping those services (and) this is just one way,” he said. “I thought bars and restaurants would be very interested in knowing that... I don’t think it’s well known that that was adopted in the recent legislation.”
Chef Michael Feker, owner of Zesti, Il Mito, 2Mesa and other culinary ventures, voiced skepticism over how far it would go for those already struggling, noting the business climate is not currently conducive to dining out for many.
“That tax deduction always existed in one way or another, I also feel it will not necessarily help the hurting restaurant business,” he said. “With conditions, all businesses are not having business related lunches or meals.”
Dan Strackbein, co-owner of Rochester Deli in Waukesha, said in the long run, he envisions the deduction proving beneficial. He said when the local Meijer grocery orders food from Rochester Deli for their employees, the more than $1,000 bill now being 100% deductible could make a big difference.
“It’s a great opportunity for (businesses) to bring in some staff members as a reward or wine and dine some clients and talk business with people,” he said. “When I heard (about the bill), I was like ‘wow, that could be a game changer for us.”
Reilly, Strackbein and Feker have all emphasized the community can also support local restaurants by purchasing takeout meals as well.
Contributing: The Associated Press