FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, is the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Congress on Thursday, June 24, 2021, overturned a set of regulations enacted in the final days of the Trump administration that effectively allowed payday lenders to avoid state laws capping interest rates. The House voted 218-208 to overturn the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's payday lending regulations, with one Republican voting with Democrats. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)