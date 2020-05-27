In this May 20, 2020, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress is at a crossroads in the Covid-19 crisis. Lawmakers are wrestling over whether to “go big” as Pelosi wants for the next relief bill or hit “pause” as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)