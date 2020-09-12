SLINGER — Village officials were “extremely disappointed” with the news late last week that the planned construction of a new Casey’s General Store at the intersection of highways 60 and 175 has been canceled.
Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the village’s building inspector received a call about mid-week from the Casey’s project manager, who said it was no longer going to move forward.
“He was told they would be tearing down the old building at the site, which has been closed for some time, but they would not be replacing it with the planned new building,” Wilber said. “They began demolishing the old building this week and will restore the site to a condition that would look good, but there are no plans to build anything now.”
Several messages were left with the Casey’s General Store corporate office seeking comment, but they only responded with a written statement.
“We are not planning to proceed with construction as we are focusing store development efforts in other areas,” said the statement. “We appreciate the support that the Slinger community had for this store. We will continue to work with the local village and ensure the site is in good condition.”
Wilber said after repeated phone calls last week, finally on Friday an attorney from Casey’s corporate office responded to her inquiries.
“He said the executive decision had been made to halt the project at this time. They hadn’t decided if they would be rebuilding or putting the site on the market,” Wilber said. “That was all he would tell us. It sounded like it was happening to other Casey’s locations as well.”
Wilber said it was her impression that the changes in the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic played a large part in the company’s decision to halt the Slinger project and others elsewhere.
“We were so excited to see this project happening because that is a great location right at the main entrance to the village on two busy highways,” Wilber said. “A bigger station there would be really great. They promised us they will at least restore it so it looks like a nice site, but it’s not going to do much good for people who want gas or coffee.”
Casey’s General Store officials had received village approval last year to demolish the old store and rebuild it to look like all other Casey’s locations. They had signs posted that it would open by Dec. 31.
In July 2019 the village’s Plan Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow the construction and operation of the new fuel station, convenience store and car wash at 651 E. Washington Street. The commission had also approved the site, architectural, landscaping and lighting and stormwater plans for the new facility. A conditional use permit was also granted for a a new electronic changing message sign at the location.
Ryan Swanson, project manager for Arc Design Resources Design and who helped design the new Casey’s General Store, said earlier the new Slinger location was to have been a unique building.
“This is a new prototype. There will be no other similar Casey’s building in the entire country,” Swanson said in July 2019.
The company’s plan for the site had called for:
■ A 4,900-square-foot convenience store.
■ Six pump islands, with 12 fueling positions, covered by a 66-foot-by-84-foot canopy facing Washington Street.
■ New landscaping, lighting and signs including a changing message electronic price sign.