Construction on downtown Delafield development to begin next year

DELAFIELD — The vacant lot creating a large, gaping empty space in the downtown business district is about to be filled.
Hendricks Commercial Properties of Beloit intends to begin construction early next year of two commercial buildings at the intersection of Main and Genesee streets, according to Jonathan Kemman, vice president of development.
There is a possibility that some preliminary site work could begin later this year depending on weather and final approvals from the city, according to Kemman.
Plans call for one building located on the west side of Genesee Street, facing east, and a second building on the north side of Main Street, facing south.
Both buildings will be four stories with retail shops located on the first floor and offices occupying the remaining three floors, according to Kemman.
Mayor Kent Attwell responded to the news: “I think everyone in the city of Delafield is going to be delighted.”
Attwell was among local officials and residents often frustrated by the gap in the center of the downtown business district created by the vacant lot.
The lot became vacant when developers demolished a BP gas station at the intersection after purchasing the land in 2018 from gas station owner Gary Nuernberger.
Construction of the new buildings was delayed by regulatory battles and changing economic conditions.
It took two years before the city and developers could agree on the design and use of the buildings that were originally proposed in 2017 as a mixed use of residential condominiums, retail shops, and commercial office space.
Construction was delayed in 2020, according to company president Rob Gerbitz, because of unanticipated increases in labor and material costs partially attributed to the COVID pandemic.
Kemman is optimistic that the Plan Commission will approve minor changes to building plans at a Oct. 27 meeting and the Common Council will approve a development agreement during a Nov. 1 meeting.
The Freeman questioned Kemman about the wisdom of building commercial office space during an uncertain commercial real estate market because of the growing popularity of employees working at home rather than in an office.
He expressed confidence the buildings would attract clients because it would be a “One of a kind” development in Waukesha County.
The development company became the city’s largest landlord in 2015 when it purchased more than a dozen downtown buildings, many of them originally built or renovated by former greeting card magnate Bob Lang.
Hendricks Commercial Properties was founded in 1974 by Diane Hendricks, whom Forbes Magazine has described as the wealthiest woman in Wisconsin.
Hendricks and her late husband Ken founded ABC Supply in the early 1980s, which eventually become the country’s largest wholesale supplier of roofing materials.
The intersection of Main and Genesee streets has been a historic landmark since the community was settled in the 1840s.
It was the site of the historic three-story Hawks Inn stagecoach stop for more than a century before the building was moved in 1960 to make way for the gas station.