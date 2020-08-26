Construction underway at former Gehl site in West Bend

WEST BEND — Construction is underway at the former site of the Gehl Company’s manufacturing facility on the corner of Water Street and South Forest Avenue in West Bend. The north end of the 7.74-acre location will be a 68-room Marriott TownePlace Suites extended stay hotel and 16,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial office building. On July 30, the city accepted an offer from Trail’s Edge WB, LLC, to purchase 4.44 acres of land for the development of a 120-unit apartment complex. American Companies is leading the design and construction of the new developments.