Construction underway for Three Pillars renovation

DOUSMAN — Three Pillars Senior Living Communities has begun construction on renovating its campus health care center as well as adding a new wing to its Riverside Lodge.
The planned development has been discussed since 2014 and will help Three Pillars meet market demands, CEO Mark Strautman said.
Strautman said the health care center is reducing its number of beds from 70 to 36 in order to make it more accommodating for those who stay there. The renovation will include three, 12-room “neighborhoods” that will have their own activity and dining areas.
“It’s much more of an intimate setting for the residents rather than an institutional feel,” Strautman said.
He also said the neighborhoods allow for more spacing between them in case a situation like COVID-19 should arise again.
Strautman said while the health care center is reducing its capacity, Three Pillars’ new wing on Riverside Lodge will add 52 rooms of the highest level assisted living care it can offer — Class C non-ambulatory.
“Those will be private suites as well with their own full bathrooms and living and dining areas,” he said.
Three Pillars incorporated all of its staff including nursing, social services and lifestyle staff, Strautman said.
“It’s not just about the building, it’s about what happens in the building. It’s really all about the services to the residents,” Strautman said. “There’s a great deal of excitement.”
Strautman said so far the residents have been understanding about the constructionn and not seeing it as a “major disruptor.”
“What we’re seeing is we’re seeing excitement among residents and staff because they know what we’re doing is going to increase that quality of life,” he said.
Chief Marketing Officer Josh Van Den Berg said the construction on campus has helped people feel like the world is moving forward.
“It felt like all of 2020 and rightfully so was so focused on COVID. This really feels like a change toward progress,” Van Den Berg said. “It signifies that we are moving forward and while we’re not declaring an end to the pandemic, it does allow us to demonstrate anyway that we are moving forward. I think that is encouraging for people on campus.”
There will be a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to honor the new renovations to the health care center and Riverside Lodge addition.
New development on Highway 18
Strautman said Three Pillars is currently in the master planning phase for its 190 acres of property on Highway 18.
He also said Three Pillars is working with the village about getting its sewer service extended to the property as it currently ends at the intersection of Highway 18 and Main Street.
Strautman said the main priority for that land is memory care.
In addition, Three Pillars will listen to the market for what else goes on the property north of Highway 18, which could include independent living or even retail, he said.