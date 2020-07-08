Construction work continues at new bourbon bar

WEST BEND — While work moved along a bit slower than was anticipated, the city’s newest bar is shaping up nicely. This interior shot of the Oaken Hogg at 111 N. Main St. was shared at the start of the month.
Owners David Casper and his wife Nicole previously told the Daily News they hope to open in mid-July. David Casper said he hopes to highlight some bourbons from Wisconsin once open.
“We start local, so starting with West Bend, then Washington County, then moving across Wisconsin and try to tap into the things that tap into the bourbon experience,” he said, “and there’s definitely a lot of distilleries in Wisconsin, and we hope to feature every one of those.”