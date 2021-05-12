Groceries are shown at a checkout counter, Friday, April 16, 2021, at a grocery store in Surfside, Fla. U.S. consumer prices surge 0.8% in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred worries about rising inflation. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, May 12, that the price consumers pay for their purchases of everything from food and clothes to new cars rose at a faster pace than last month’s 0.6% rise.