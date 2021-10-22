FILE - In this May 8, 2019, file photo, Federal Trade Commission commissioner Rohit Chopra testifies during a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. In its first move since getting a new director, Rohit Chopra, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is ordering Apple, Amazon, PayPal and other tech giants to disclose how they operate their proprietary payment networks, which have to come to dominate large portions of e-commerce and person-to-person payments. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)