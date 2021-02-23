Contemporary bar brings a bit of Vegas to West Bend

WEST BEND — Saloon Royale, 243 North Main Street, is bringing a little bit of Las Vegas to West Bend after opening on Feb. 12. The bar not only boasts several gaming machines, but also a Vegas-style contemporary interior design.
Owner Chad Goeman, who also owns Collin’s Deck Bar and Schottz, describes the Saloon Royale as contemporary and he wanted to make it feel like a high-end bar in Las Vegas.
“We spared no expense in seating. Everything in there is done up with very nice. The interior decorator spared no expense remodeling it to give it a real Vegas contemporary feel from the lighting to the wallpaper to the paint,” said Goeman.
The business also has a gaming area with five video gambling machines. The machines are in their own separate area so customers can have privacy. Like other areas of the business, Goeman said they “spared no expense in that room.” Each machine has its own chair, and the area is designed to give the clientele their own part of the Saloon Royale.
Whereas Collin’s Deck Bar has live music and attracts night life, the Saloon Royale has a more casual feel.
“Here, we’re just trying to do more of a lounge-y place to hang out with not a lot of commotion,” Goeman said.
Saloon Royale is also West Bend’s “Home of the $2 bottle of beer” for domestic bottles.
During the first week of March, the Saloon Royale will be unveiling signature cocktails. Goeman is also planning to install a mug chiller for beer.
Since its opening, the bar manager of Saloon Royale has told Goeman they have received positive feedback from customers.
What Goeman describes as the “most contemporary place in West Bend” will also be getting new seating in two months, adding even more details to the interior design.
While much attention was given to that design, Goeman’s goal is to ensure all customers are taken care of.
“We train all our bartenders that our customers are important to us and feel like royalty when they’re coming in,” he said.
Goeman is looking for other endeavors in downtown West Bend and is hoping to also open a coffee shop and bakery in the future with the completion of the Downtown Riverwalk Project. He is currently in the process of securing a lease.