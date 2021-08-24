CEDARBURG — What’s the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced last week that the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest will be back for a sixth straight year. The annual competition puts a spotlight on the state’s manufacturing industry, which employs 1 in 6 state residents.
Any product that is made in Wisconsin can qualify for the contest. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 3 at www.madeinwis.com.
After the nomination period, a popular vote will determine the top 16 products that will be placed into a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round. The winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day event in Pewaukee on Oct. 14.
Last year, about 150 products were nominated, with over 125,000 votes cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Products have included from motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, rifles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, snow blowers and more.
For more information, visit www.madeinwis.com.