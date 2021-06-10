OCONOMOWOC — In February 2020, Cooney Sports Locker owners Bill and Cheryl Millot announced they would be selling their business and looking to move on to another business venture.
However, according to a recent Facebook post, the pandemic changed their plans mightily and after an extra year in the business, the Millots are intending to sell the business and retire.
“Many of you continued to support our business which allowed us to get through 2020, and now business is back on track and busier than ever,” the post reads.
The Millots said in their post that anyone that is interested in the screen printing business can call them or stop by to learn more.
“It’s been such a gift to get to know and work with each and every one of you, and we owe our success to all of you,” the post states.