Copps Industries to build new research, manufacturing facility in Mequon Business Park

MEQUON — Epoxy manufacturer Copps Industries received approval from the Mequon Planning Commission last week for its site design of a new 78,200-square-foot office, research and manufacturing facility in the Mequon Business Park.
The building will be located on 7.7 acres on the east side of Commerce Street, south of Executive Drive, according to planning commission documents. The new site will serve as the new headquarters for Copps, moving it out of its current location at 10600 N. Industrial Drive in Mequon. The 42-year-old company designs and manufactures resins for a broad range of markets, including civil engineering, aggregate and mining, structural adhesives and electronics. It has successfully grown and diversified to over 500 active products and provides sales, customer service, product development and technical support to over 400 customers in 27 countries, according to its website.
The floor plan shows 9,200 square feet devoted to offices and 69,000 square feet for manufacturing, according to city documents.
The plan also shows a future 24,750-square-foot addition to the north to expand the manufacturing portion of the building. Copps did not have an estimate of when the final expansion will go in.
Copps indicated that the maximum number of employees on any shift is 25 office employees and 35 production and manufacturing employees, for a total of 60 employees at any given time, according to city documents. Production only occurs on one shift from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site plan includes 83 parking stalls.
Copps has 60 days from the Jan. 25 planning commission meeting to submit its final plans, which will be reviewed prior to the city issuing the necessary permits.